CSOinformer - Security wisdom ahead of the curve

What Hath Voice over IP Wrought? (Part 1 of 2)

It is not possible in a few short words for me to describe just how profoundly our lives have been and will continue to be changed by the Internet. Beyond the obvious changes in the way we live and work, it is becoming deeply embedded into our psyche, to the point where many people frame their world view through their connectivity - the life we live online and the life we live offline. The life we live offline has been rapidly shrinking, every summer the cellular reception gets better during my treks into the local mountains.

Despite the tone I am taking, don't assume that I am saying that this is a bad thing. The market is delivering the pervasive online experience because we are asking for it, and we are asking for it to make our lives richer. In some cases it is also making our lives simpler, which is what we should expect, but in other cases it is making our lives more complex. The twenty year old joke about the flashing 12:00 on the VCR is only the tip of the iceberg, technology is poised to add a few more layers of complexity to our lives in the next few years. The Internet is now stretching itself not only to provide new services, but to retrofit a service that we all take for granted - the telephone.

V2N10: July, 2004



Headline: What Hath Voice over IP Wrought?

What Hath Voice over IP Wrought? Homeland: 9/11 Commission wants sharing

9/11 Commission wants sharing Under the Radar: Tale of Two Strategies

Tale of Two Strategies Investor News: McAfee returns - for how long?

McAfee returns - for how long? Trend to Ponder: Monoculture doesn't matter CSOinformer Online: Webcast with Howard Schmidt

Monoculture doesn't matter

CSOinformer is edited by Jim Reavis, founder of SecurityPortal and longtime industry analyst. This monthly newsletter is targeted at people who must take a strategic, multi-year view of the information security industry, and we promise insights you will not find anywhere else. Join the leaders from the Fortune 500 and Government who have already made CSOinformer an indispensable part of their security wisdom.

CSOinformer is a service of Reavis Consulting Group, and is published on the second Tuesday of each month.

CSOinformer brochure

Subscriptions

Risk Bloggers - Security Wisdom Ahead of the Curve

December 20, 2006

Go to Risk Bloggers

Security is going through radical changes driven by regulations, hacking innovations, geopolitical forces and convergence, among many other trends. The technology and best practices currently employed by security practitioners are inadequate to the task. Leadership is required on all fronts to move the industry to the position of generating greater value to the business and providing more effective protection against threats.

Risk Bloggers brings together the top minds from a variety of risk-based disciplines, including information security, physical security, risk management, privacy, government and the legal practice to contribute insightful blogs that will act as a strategic change agent to influence the direction of technology, policy and best practices within the industry. Enjoy the site and look for our formal launch in January 2007!

Risk Bloggers is managed by Jim Reavis, managing partner of Reavis Consulting Group, LLC., and the Chief Blogging Officer of Risk Bloggers. The site is operated by Kurt Seifried, Chief Writing Officer.

If you are interested in being a contributor to Risk Bloggers, please contact Jim Reavis.